NAVTTC, NBP sign MoU on stipend disbursement

Islamabad :The National Bank of Pakistan and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement for disbursement of stipend through digital channels.

"It is our mission to provide facilitation, direction, funding and an enabling environment for skills development in order to improve social and economic outlook of the country," NAVTTC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema during the MoU signing ceremony here at the NAVTTC Headquarters here.

Under the MoU, timely disbursement of monthly stipend will be ensured through NBP’s Digital Platform. Zulfiqar Cheema said the NAVTTC was delighted to enter into an alliance with NBP, which is the largest government bank in Pakistan.

"We will continue with efforts to facilitate the youth and create employment opportunities to eradicate poverty and promote economic progress of the country," he said. The agreement was signed by Mudassir H. Khan, Group Chief Payment Services Digital Banking Group at the NBP, and Dr. Nasir Khan, Director General NAVTTC, in the presence of senior management of both sides.

The initiative will bring convenience for the trainees of NAVTTC by enabling them to withdraw their monthly stipend amounts, anywhere any time, through more than 1300+ NBP ATMs as well as 11,000+ 1 Link member bank ATM across Pakistan.

On the occasion, Mudassir H. Khan said the NBP intended to transform the country’s financial outlook by offering payments and collection services to every Pakistani through all available digital payment channels in Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of National eco-system in partnership with the leading players in the country to enhance the value for every citizen through financial inclusion, creating inter-operable digital solutions for general public to further boost financial inclusion resulting in inclusive growth. On the occasion, Azfar Jamal, head of Innovation and e-Banking at the NBP, said his bank would be issuing Union Pay branded Prepaid Cards to the students enabling them to not only make withdraw cash from any ATM across Pakistan but also make payments at any Point of Sale merchant.