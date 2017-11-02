94th anniversary of Turkish proclamation celebrated

Islamabad :To celebrate the 94th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, (Cumhuriyet Bayram ) Ambassador Barbar Girgin and Mrs Girgin hosted a reception at the embassy which was as usual, well attended. The spacious grounds soon filled up as diplomats and Pakistani guests from many walks of life turned up to congratulate their hosts and other members of the Turkish embassy. The guest of honour was Minister for Foreign Affairs, Khawaja Asif and the cake was cut after the national anthems of Turkey and Pakistan had been played. Long time Pakistani senior member of the embassy, Ghazanfar Mahmood was the MC for the evening.

Ambassador and Mrs Girgin as well as other senior members of the embassy met their guests at the entrance to the upper lawn where refreshments did the rounds and people interacted with each other before the formal part of the evening was announced.

A conducive atmosphere had been created so guests could have an enjoyable evening. The lower area had been covered with a velvet canopy to ward of the chill in the air which is now evident and chairs had been placed around the lawns periphery so that young at heart guests could sit and relax – very thoughtful indeed! Videos of the sights and sounds of Turkey played each side of the VIP seating area and dinner with a variety of cuisine was served at multiple ‘stations’ so there were not very long queues of waiting guests.

Addressing the gathering Ambassador Girgin thanked them for accepting his invitation and said he was happy to see so many ‘people of note’ present at the celebration. He then read out the message of President Erdogan which, in essence, acknowledged the role of Ghazi Kamal Atatturkin , the founder of the Republic in making Turkey a great country; how the country’s enemies would be thwarted by a unified nation ready to defend the country; highlighted the bravery of the Turkish soldiers during the war for independence, as well as the sacrifices they made for their motherland; how they were the pride of the nation and made a pledge that they will always be remembered with love and respect.

A few guests left and the rest stayed onto enjoy the rest of the evening with the hospitable hosts going around to see that all was well – and of-course very kindly responding positively to requests for photos and selfies!