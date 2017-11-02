USAID help sought to improve NAB capacity

Islamabad :A delegation led by USAID Inspector General Ms. Ann Calvaresi Barr called on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, at NAB Headquarters, says a press release.

NAB Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar also attended the meeting. The meeting held in a very cordial atmosphere in which matters of mutual interest including assistance of NAB in Rafi Peer Theatre case and thanked NAB for prompt assistance and cooperation.

NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal sought USAID assistance in further improving the capacity of NAB’s Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on modern lines. The Investigation Officers and Prosecutors of NAB are being provided training, keeping in view of modern requirements and in this regard United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), National Crime Agency (NAC) of United Kingdom (UK) and Australian Federal Police are assisting NAB in this regard.

The chairman said that NAB is taking concrete steps against corruption and added the Bureau has already established its Forensic Science laboratory to conduct inquiries and investigations on scientific and modern lines. He said that white collar crime; money laundering and mega corruption cases are being probed on merit and in a transparent manner.

Justice (r) Javed said all resources would be utilised to finalise cases in 10 months. He said that present management of NAB would not keep pending all inquiries/investigation in files rather investigations and inquiries of mega corruption cases would be conducted on merit and based on evidences.

USAID Inspector General, lauded the performance of NAB under the leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and expressed the hope that mutual cooperation between NAB and USAID would be further strengthened.