Clerics urged to help in nation building

Islamabad :International Islamic University President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh urged Islamic scholars and clerics to play role in nation building declaring them the most precious asset of Muslim world.

"The meaningful contribution of ‘aima’ and ‘khutba’ in the society can pave the way for the success of Muslim youth and nations," he said during the closing ceremony for 93rd three months long course organised by the Dawah Academy for the Aima and Khutba, from forces of Pakistan on the Faisal Masjid campus. The course was attended by more than 50 personnel from Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy.

They attended lectures, interactive sessions and activities on topics of Quran, Hadith, Seerah, principles of Fiqh, computer, English language and various other aspects. The concluding ceremony was also attended by Director General Dawah Dr Sohail Hassan and representatives of the forces. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh told participants that they were best people chosen by God to serve humanity.

He added that ‘aima’ and ‘khutba’ held the legacy of prophets and that mosques were the most important units in Islam as they could settle society on the best standards. He urged Islamic scholars and clerics to help build nation.