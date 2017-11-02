‘Increase in chicken produce due to latest technology’

Rawalpindi :The chairman of Pakistan Poultry Association, Dr. Mohammad Aslam along with Director Poultry Research Institute, Rawalpindi, Dr. Abdul Rehman have said that the increase in the number of chickens is being made with the efforts of the government and due to use of latest technology in poultry farming

They made this statement in response to reports published in sections of press with regard to feeding special type of hormones to chickens.

They said that in Pakistan similar type of chicken is being supplied which are used in America and European countries. In America and European countries one person eat 40 kilo chicken meat in one year whereas in Pakistan a single person eats only 8 kilo chicken meat in 12 months which is less. Early increase in weight of chickens is done by providing good food and use of latest technology besides control bowsers. There is no reality in the rumours being spread about giving hormones to chickens while feeding them in Pakistan as well as any part of the world.

The two officials termed chicken meat as best diet which contains vitamins and minerals. With the daily use of chicken meat the deficiency of vitamins and minerals could be overcome. Similarly, presence of cholesterol is minimal . The diet of chicken meats is best for heart patients. The use of chicken meat in those countries where people suffering from deficiencies of vitamins and minerals is best and cheap in price. They advised the people to use chicken meat in high quantity.