IMB meets in London to review polio eradication progress

Islamabad :The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative is convening in London this week to review global progress of polio eradication. Over the next two days, the board is reviewing the remaining challenges and progress made on attaining eradication with particular focus on the remaining endemic countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria.

Minister for Health Saira Afzal is leading Pakistan’s delegation at the meeting, and is joined by the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, and National Coordinator of the National Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication Dr. Rana Safdar.

The IMB is mandated by the World Health Assembly to provide independent assessments of the progress made and report to countries with an ultimate aim of guiding eradication efforts.

In its 15th session held in May 2017, IMB recognised the great progress made in Pakistan’s polio situation to date and called for more innovative approaches to end polio in the country once and for all. With 5 cases so far this year, this is the best-ever case count Pakistan has recorded, but only at a time when a majority of the countries that were in the fight against polio have long obtained riddance from the disease. This historic achievement has been credited to the hard work of the thousands of front line workers deployed during vaccination campaigns across the country.

“The best way to honour the commitment of our frontline health workers is to ensure that we finish the job and build a better future for our children,” said Saira while addressing Tuesday’s session. Building on the last recommendations of IMB, Pakistan’s polio eradication developed its 2017/2018 National Emergency Action Plan with innovative strategies to halt transmission during this next season and has focused diligently on implementing these strategies, she added. “Let me assure IMB that Pakistan remains fully committed to climb towards zero with the support of all partners at this table,” Saira stated. The IMB will conclude its deliberations in London on Wednesday.