DRAP to introduce barcoding to eradicate spurious drugs

Islamabad :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is all geared up for the introduction of 2D barcoding of drugs to eradicate counterfeit and spurious drugs. The Authority it moving with practical support to pharmaceutical companies through its training programme across the country.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers will be required to emboss 2D barcode data matrix on their registered drug products from all batches manufactured by December 15, 2017. By virtue of Notification no. 470(I)/2017 issued by DRAP on June 15, 2017, it is mandatory for all market authorization holders of pharmaceutical drugs to emboss a 2D barcode on their products. Barcodes will be according to the standards of GS-I embedding product identification code (GTIN), expiry date, batch number and price on the secondary packaging of drugs.

Companies will maintain database of bar-coding information of their products and will also submit it to DRAP. DRAP has developed an online portal named ‘Drug Regulatory Information System (DRIS); pharmaceutical companies and market authorization holders of products will access this portal through a validated account; without any subscription fee.

In a statement on the occasion, Minister for Health Saira Afzal expressed satisfaction over implementation of the initiative and hoped it will give a major boost to eradicating spurious and counterfeit drugs.

In this regard, the IT professionals of DRAP are holding training sessions for technical personnel of pharmaceutical manufacturers in all provincial headquarters. The first such training session was held in Karachi on October 30, and attended by representative from national and multinational companies and their associations including Pharma Bureau and Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. Subsequent sessions are being arranged in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.

A stepwise approach is being adopted while taking stakeholders on board. In the second phase, bar-coding will also be mandatory for primary and tertiary packaging of drugs, while in the third, each pack will contain a unique serialization code along with 2D data matrix. All these steps will help eradicate the spurious, substandard, falsified and counterfeit drugs from the market of Pakistan. The training material is also available on the website of DRAP.