Process to identify CDA’s ghost employees in final phase

Islamabad :A process for identification of ghost employees in Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is in its final phase.

CDA Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Pirzada while chairing a meeting on Wednesday said a multipronged strategy is being adopted for this purpose. He said organogram of the department has been prepared while installation of bio-metric system is also in final phase.

The meeting was held to discuss installations and operations of biometric system at various offices of CDA and MCI. Senior officers of CDA and MCI attended the meeting. The employees failing to register on biometric will be treated as ghost employees.

After submission of initial data from all directorates of CDA, biometric registration teams of IT Directorate are now visiting different offices of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for registration and all employees therefore ensure their registration, Member Administration further said. Accordingly DG Administration, CDA, has issued a letter to all wings of the authority whereby he has directed that all employees working under their control should be informed that they must get themselves enrolled positively, moreover they should be directed to bring along clearly readable copies of CNIC, CDA office card and latest pay slip while coming for enrolment.

In case of any query regarding biometric attendance system or enrolment procedures Rashid Hassan (Sr. SNA) IT Directorate can be contacted at 051-9252542. The upshot of this huge exercise of enrolment for biometric attendance system will also help to identify ghost employees in the authority. It has been decided that all those who will fail to register themselves in the system will be treated as ghost employees and their salaries will be stopped immediately. The copies for the said letter have been sent all D.Gs, D.D.Gs, Directors, Sectional Heads and Heads of all Formations / Departments and Executive Director, Capital Hospital for compliance.