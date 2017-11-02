People react sharply to hike in POL products prices

Rawalpindi :Public and private transport moved normally in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Wednesday but the air was thick with anxiety that the recent increase in petroleum products prices announced overnight mean harder days ahead for citizens. People belonging to different walks of life have strongly condemned fresh rise in prices of POL products saying that it will bring a flood of inflation for them in this regard.

On the other hand long route transporters have increased fares at their own hike in petroleum products prices on Wednesday. As per official notification, government revised prices of petroleum products, increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.49 per litre. Prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) increased by Rs5.19 per litre while the price for light-speed diesel (LSD) was increased by Rs3 per litre. The government also increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs5.19 per litre.

With the announcement of hike in petrol prices transporters plying vehicles on long routes have increased fare by Rs20 per head without the permission from the concerned government authorities. While shopkeepers and vendors also raised prices of their items including food items, vegetables, fruits, milk etc. All taxicabs and rickshaws have also increased their fares and demanding money at their will citing the increase in petrol prices.

A ripple effect is certain to increase the prices all around at a time when the purchasing power of the people is already strained. Transport operators said they would meet in coming days to decide increasing fares. The Rawalpindi and Islamabad administration on the other hand sounded adamant not to allow that.

In fact, the transporters, traders and the general public appear charged up to react sharply to the huge increase in fuel prices. Wagon owners and drivers plan protests at the termination points of their routes in the twin cities while public transport operators of Rawalpindi division would be meeting at Pirwadhai bus terminus to discuss the situation.

Muttahidda Transport Welfare Association (MTWA) General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Suzuki Association Chairman Raja Riaz and Taxi Union and Rickshaw Union representatives have strongly opposed recent increase in POL prices in the country. Pakistan Oil Tankers Association and All Pakistan Truck and Trailer Association also rejected present increase in prices of POL products.

All Pakistan Traders Association President Shaikh Muhammad Saddique warned that the public would face 15 to 20 per cent more inflation due to the increase in POL prices. While talking to ‘The News,’ people said that the hike in prices would only and only affect the common man. Transporters would increase fares, vegetable, fruit, chicken and milk sellers would also increase rates according to increase of POL prices, but, where would helpless public go and how they would recover their losses, people said.

Unlike the wagon, taxi and rickshaw operators charge what they want or haggle for. They increased their demands immediately, creating ugly situations. Women out for shopping were seen heatedly arguing with taxi and rickshaw drivers on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, we paid Rs70 and today you are asking for Rs100 for the same distance. This is nonsense, and unfair,” two women argued with a rickshaw driver in Commercial Market in Satellite Town.