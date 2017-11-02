Seminar on Iran-Pakistan relations tomorrow

Islamabad: Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) is organising round table conference on ‘Iranian Perspective on Iran-Pakistan Relations and Regional Security’ tomorrow (Friday) at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad.

Dr. Saadullah Zarei, an Iranian scholar from Iranian think tank ‘Andisheh-Sazan-e-Noor Institute for Strategic Studies’, will be speaking about the Iranian Perspective on Iran-Pakistan Relations and Regional Security. Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) and former Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran will chair the conference.

The Executive Director of Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS), Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi has said the main idea of this round table conference is to maintain productive ties with neighbours.

He said Iran was the first country to recognize the Pakistan’s statehood in 1947. “Iran and Pakistan have been lucky in this regard that they have never had outstanding disputes,” he added.