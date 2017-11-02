Lack of local bodies’ empowerment regretted

Islamabad :The local government system has been in place in all four provinces of the country but ironically, the local bodies have not been empowered to resolve their localised and constituency-wide problems unlike rest of the world.

This was the crux of the speeches made during the opening session of a four-day long capacity building workshop of the local government officials from Strong Cities Network member districts, organised by the Individualland Pakistan (IL) here on Wednesday.

The local government representatives including mayors and councillors from Peshawar, Nowshehra and Quetta are taking part in the workshop on the identification of challenges and opportunities as members of the SCN.

Federal Minister for Postal Services, Maulana Ameer Zaman while speaking on the occasion said that the main responsibility of members of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies was legislation but unfortunately, they are focusing their attention on executing projects in their constituencies instead of the main job.

“The main objectives of the local government system is the transferring of power to the grassroots level and therefore, the execution of development projects is the job of local government representatives,” he said.

The minister said the people do not ask lawmakers for the resolution of their local problems and instead, they contact their local representatives for the purpose. He said that due to the weak local government system in the country, the capacity of civil institutions is worsening day by day.

“If we succeed in empowering local government representatives, then we will not look towards other institutions as well as non-governmental organisations for addressing problems like natural calamities,” he said.

Deputy mayor of Islamabad Zeeshan Shah said the local government system had been set up in the country and they had been provided offices but the government did not empowered them to do their responsibilities.

“Due to limited powers, local government system in Pakistan is very weak as compared to other countries”, Shah said, adding that because of various hurdles the local government representatives are unable to achieve the main objective of the system.

He urged mayors and councillors of different districts attending the workshop to make efforts for strengthening of local government system in the country. Jonathan David Birdwell, head of Policy and Research Institute for Strategic Dialogue, UK, and Jeffrey Hill, director at the Community Engagement Office, Public Affair Section, Embassy of United State of America, also spoke on the occasion.

IL Pakistan Executive Director Gulmina Bilal Ahmad said her organisation is focusing on promoting and strengthening democratic procedures and enhancing the role of citizens in governance. She said the IL-Pakistan also works on issues like countering violence and extremism and also works very closely with the media. "Our organization has embarked on various initiatives of public interest since 2007," she said.