QAU reopens as violent protesters beat a retreat

Islamabad :The Quaid-i-Azam University resumed classes on Wednesday morning after two-day suspension due to fresh vandalism by a student group.

The development came following the intervention of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who had ordered Islamabad’s administration on Tuesday to ensure the restoration of academic activities at the QAU next morning.

Shortly after the minister issued orders, the Baloch Student Council violently protesting the expulsion and rustication of its activists over the May campus violence retreated by announcing the withdrawal of the strike call. It however said peaceful protest would continue.

“Our peaceful protest continues and it is decided in consensus to retain the peaceful protesting camp in front of admin block till the restoration of our expelled and rusticated students. It is clearly announced that there is no call for strike tomorrow or shutting down of the departments from us. The academic activities and transportation will continue as usual. There will be a hunger strike until death from Baloch students at QAU,” the Baloch Student Council announced in a statement.

Next morning, the university resumed classes amid deployment of policemen in large numbers. However, it didn’t operate buses blocking the arrival of many students, mostly living in far-off areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Overall, life on campus was normal.

The administration announced that the administrative and academic activities would continue uninterrupted and that the buses, whose tyres were punctured by protesters, would ply designated routes from Thursday onwards after repairs.

From October 4 to October 19, the Quaidian Students Federation activists had forcibly stopped teachers from taking classes and locked administration offices against the expulsion of students over campus violence, higher fee, poor facilities and shortage of hostels.

They however, had successful talks with the QAU administration on last Thursday winning favourable decisions, especially withdrawal of 10 per cent increase in fee and provision of the requisite facilities to day scholars and hostellers, and thus, leading to the reopening of the university.

However, a group of students, Baloch Students Council, rejected the talks saying they will continue protesting until Baloch students expelled over the May campus violence were restored. And they caused the suspension of academic activities yet again by putting glue in classroom locks, puncturing tyres of buses and blocking roads by spreading bricks. The syndicate, the university’s supreme decision-making body, has already rejected the call for the expelled students’ restoration.