Two property dealers killed

LAHORE Two property dealers were killed over enmity on Wednesday. A 30-year-old property dealer was killed allegedly by his opponent in Data Darbar police limits. He was identified as Sheikh Kamran of Kareem Park. Police said he had a dispute over property with Abdul Rehman. On the day of the incident, he was on his way when the accused shot at him. As a result, he died on the spot. Police have registered a case and started investigation. The accused person is still at large.

In another incident, a 50-year-old property dealer was killed by unidentified suspects in Samanabad police limits. He was identified as Malik Naeem Tufail. He was at his shop when unidentified suspects approached him and opened fire. As a result, he died on the spot. Police have registered a case and collected forensic evidences.

Both bodies were removed to morgue. Man found dead: A 70-year-old man was found dead in Mughalpura police limits on Wednesday. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Police said the victim was an addict and died due to unavailability of drugs. Man kills sister: A man killed his sister in Sattukatla police limits on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mehwish, was at home when her brother Samar took a pistol and opened fire at her. As a result, she died on the spot. The accused is at large. Police removed the body to morgue.kk