PU to set up trauma centre

LAHORE :Punjab University will establish Psychological Trauma Centre at Centre for Clinical Psychology for mental treatment of the patients facing psychological disorders due to domestic issues, calamities, incidents of violence, terrorism and accidents.

The announcement was made in a ceremony “Aagahi” held in connection with World Mental Health Day organised by Centre for Clinical Psychology here Wednesday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Director Centre for Clinical Psychology Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, faculty members and large number of students attended the event.

On this occasion, different theatrical performances, artistic portrayal of suffering related to mental illness in the form of different sketches, posters, digital art, photography and statistical information regarding prevalence and incidence of these mental issues were presented on the occasion, reflecting various mental health issues.

Addressing the ceremony, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said that PU administration would facilitate in establishment of Psychological Trauma Centre at CCP. He said that we had the energy to cope with mental health problems and CCP was a ray of hope for the people facing mental illness. He said there was a need to promote culture of tolerance in our society. He advised the students to adopt this subject not as “profession” rather work in the field with the mission to serve the humanity. The vice-chancellor, while appreciating the performance of students, announced Rs50,000 prize for them.

Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said there were only 380 psychiatrists in the country for the population of 200 million people. She said with regard to conditions of mental health in Pakistan, we were living in the Stone Age. She said the event was organised to mobilise efforts to support mental health services. She stressed the need to provide healthy atmosphere at workplaces because usually people spent most of their time at workplaces. She said we must have psychiatrists at district and tehsil level.

PU announces PGD Diploma result: Punjab University, Examinations Department on Wednesday has declared the results of PGD Diploma in International Affairs of annual examination 2016. Detailed result is available on PU website.

GCU team wins quiz competition: A visually-impaired students’ team of the Government College University Lahore has won a quiz competition organised by the Movement for Independence of Disabled.

The competition was organised in connection with the ‘International White Cane Safety Day’ at the Government Islamia College Civil Lines Lahore. According to a press release, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah on Wednesday congratulated the team. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hassan said currently, more than 200 physically–challenged students were studying at the GCU Lahore. The winning team comprised of Shehryar Shabbir, Adnan Sami and Hassan Khan. kk