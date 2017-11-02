Traffic plan finalisedfor Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE :Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed has said that a comprehensive plan has been completed for arrival and parking of vehicles during the first phase of annual Tableeghi Ijtema (gathering) ,2017, in Raiwind to avoid traffic jams.

Eight DSPs, 34 inspectors, 118 patrol officers and 698 traffic wardens along with fork lifters and breakdowns have been deployed under supervision of City Division SP Asif Siddique and Sadr Division SP Sardar Asif Khan to remove wrong parking. A camp office, control room and monitoring room have also been established. Vehicles will only be allowed to park in the parking areas.

According to the plan, the vehicles coming from GT Road, Gujranwala, will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig through Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Interchange. Vehicles which will arrive at Shahdara from GT Road, Gujranwala, will be sent through Kazalbash Chowk towards Raiwind Ijtimah via Khayaban Chowk. Participants coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk, Sheikhupura. Participants who will arrive at Sherakot will be sent through motorway and they will not be allowed to go towards Chowk Yateem Khana. Vehicles will be diverted from Kazalbash Chowk towards Pajian Chowk and from PajianChowk towards Rohi Nulla. Vehicles coming from Okara will be sent towards Raiwind Ijtimah from Rohi Nulla with the cooperation of Motorway Police. Traffic will be diverted for some time from Multan Road towards Sundar Adda instead of Manga Rohi Nulla and vehicles will be sent to Ijtima site from Sundar Road. But this practice will be done for a very short period of time because Sundar Road is also an emergency road. These vehicles will be parked in Parking II and III. Vehicles arriving at Mohlanwal, Multan Road, will be sent to Raiwind Ijtimah from Bhobatian Chowk via Defence Road. Those vehicles will be parked in parking X and I. Vehicles coming from Kot Radha Kishan will be sent to Parking VI and VII through Manga Rohi Nulla via Bhachoki Bhatak. Vehicles coming from Kasur will be sent to Parking IX through Lalyani Suaasil Road Jodho Phatak via Burhan Chowk. Vehicles coming from Bhatti Chowk will be sent to parking IX through Burhan Chowk via Bara Oil Mills Chowk. Khwas Road and Sundar Road will be kept clear for emergency vehicles.

Tributes: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the competent, dutiful and honest officers and officials are pride of Punjab Police. He said that Usman Khattak is among those officers who always observed merit system and did public service during their tenure of service.

The hard working and dutiful officers increased respect and decorum of the department, the IG said while addressing the farewell ceremony for former acting IG Punjab Usman Khattak. A number of senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

In the farewell ceremony, all the officers of Central Police Office paid tributes to Usman Khattak as a role model for young officers. Usman Khattak said, "I have been successful throughout my service by the grace of almighty Allah." In the end, the IG awarded a souvenir to Usman khattak in recognition of his service.

Capt (retired) Usman Khattak started his service as an ASP on November 5, 1984. He belonged to the 12th Common Batch of Police. He served as SP of Bhakkar, Jelhum, Rawalpindi, DPO of Toba Tek Singh, DG Khan, Narowal , deputy commandant of Police College, Sihala, DIF Traffic, Lahore, DIG VVIP Security, Special Branch, Lahore and Rawalpindi, additional IG training and additional IG investigation in his tenure. While in service, he also served in Bosnia with UN peace mission.

PHP arrests dacoits: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have foiled two dacoity attempts and seized illicit arms. PHP 45/5-L post received information that near 82/5-L four persons were present with an intention to commit a robbery. A PHP team rushed to the spot and arrests three of the accused while one accused, Rauf, managed to escape. Police seized pistols and 11 bullets from their possession.

Moreover, PHP 163/EB post arrested two alleged dacoits, M Ahmad and M Nadeem, and seized from them one pistols and one gun. Jeewana Bangla Patrolling Post arrested two accused and seized 720 packs of fake cigarettes.

In addition, PHP registered 35 cases against traffic violators. It impounded four motorbikes for using fake registration plates. Two bike riders were arrested on charges of wheelie-doing. A PHP team arrested six persons for being drunk. Fourteen persons were arrested on installing prohibited gas cylinders.