Over 1m prank calls to Rescue 15

LAHORE

About 1.1 million prank calls were received at the control room of Rescue 15 during the last four months.

According the data released by Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Rescue 15 helpline established at the head office of PSCA at Qurban Lines received 1,300,135 calls in total from July 1 to October 31, 2017. Out of the total calls, 1,072,600 proved to be fake.

Out of the 105,670 true calls, at least 48,124 were made for information; 189 of dacoity; 54 of violence, 13,514 of street fight, 418 of murder and 71 of bike stealing.

PSCA has decided to register FIRs against prank callers to save time and help the needy in time. Rescue 15, Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 helplines have been moved to Punjab Police Command Control and Communication Centre. The citizens can get medical help by calling 15 as well as 1122.

'Front desks changing Thana cluture': Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains has said that the front desk officers have been doing well to change "Thana culture." He expressed these views while addressing 250 front desk officers at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday. The CCPO said a circle comprising SHO, Moharar and front desk officers would be established at each police station for better coordination to resolve the problems of citizens on priority basis.

The SSP Admin said Lahore Police would serve the people through 111 intelligence system by making it a success story like the Welfare Eye.