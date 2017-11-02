Customs duty collection rises

LAHORE: Model Customs Collectorate (Appraisement), Lahore, has collected Rs 3,185 million as Customs duty during October, 2017, compared to Rs 1998 million of October last year.

According to a Customs official, this year Customs registered growth of 59 percent. Overall, the Collectorate collected Rs 7690 million while this collection was Rs 5,157 million during October, 2016, he added. Jamil Nasir, Collector of Customs, congratulated his team on it and hoped that the Collectorate would witness similar growth in the coming months as well.

While talking to his team members, he said the unprecedented growth in revenue was vindication of facilitation and trade-friendly initiatives of the Collectorate due to which the cost of doing business had gone down at dry ports of Lahore.

The collector said that the importers’ out-of-pocket expenses at all the three dry ports of Lahore had almost been reduced to nil due to policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption, he added.