NAB head’s pledge of accountabilityof all lauded

LAHORE :Pakistan Awami Tehreek-e-Inqilab (PATI) Chairman Prof Aftab Lodhi has welcomed the appointment of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as new NAB Chairman and lauded his pledge of “Accountability of All” at all costs.

Talking to a delegation of lawyers which called on him on Wednesday he criticised the past performance of NAB saying that the prime body for accountability was misused by different governments for victimising political opponents.

Aftab Lodhi said national politics and governance could not be purged of corruption and nepotism without dispensing proper justice and accountability, and lamented that a number of major criminals were not arrested despite solid evidence against them.

He demanded that the decisions made by the past NAB head should also be reviewed and all criminals should be taken to task. He expressed hope for significant improvement in the National Accountability Bureau in near future.