Lahore

November 2, 2017

Lawyers protest

LAHORE Young lawyers on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration on the Lahore High Court premises against new syllabus of civil judge examination. The exam is to be held on November 15.

Punjab Bar Council’s member Farhad Ali Shah filed the petition challenging the new syllabus for civil judge examination. The protesters, including female lawyers, chanted slogans against the new syllabus. However, they remained peaceful. They said they had prepared for the examination according to old syllabus but the high court has announced to conduct the examination with new syllabus.

