Thu November 02, 2017
Lahore

November 2, 2017

Sikh yatrees due today

LAHORE

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has finalised arrangements for Sikh visitors who would reach Pakistan today (Thursday). The visitors would participate in anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Hundreds of Sikh visitors from India would reach Pakistan via Wagah Border through special trains under strict security. ETPB officials would welcome the visitors from India as well as other countries of the world. The main ceremony would be held on November 04 at Nankana Sahib whereas the visitors would leave on November 11.

