Qul

LAHORE :Qul for PPP founding member Hara Saeen were held on Wednesday at his residence at Mozong. A large number of people, including noted political figures, attended the ceremony. The political figures who attended the Qul included former Provincial Minister Akhter Rasool, PPP Lahore President Azizur Rehman Chan, former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Bangash and Naveed Chaudhry.