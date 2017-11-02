Thu November 02, 2017
Lahore

November 2, 2017

Kaira criticises govt’sfarmer policy

LAHORE :PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised the PML-N government for its alleged anti-farmer policies, and said his party would take all steps to strengthen farmers of the country after coming in power. Addressing a meeting held in connection with the reorganisation of services of Kissan Wing of PPP Central Punjab, Kaira said the party had always strengthened the agriculture sector realising its significance for the country's economy and would continue struggle for the rights of farmers.

