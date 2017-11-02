Thu November 02, 2017
Lahore

November 2, 2017

NAB confirms notices issued to Shujaat, Pervaiz

A NAB spokesman has confirmed that notices to former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and former Punjab chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi have been issued. The spokesman said on Wednesday that the notices have been served to them to seek their response on enquiries pending against them. Similarly, the spokesman said a letter to LDA director general has also been written and all the record relating to illegal housing societies has been sought.

