Thu November 02, 2017
Lahore

November 2, 2017

Polio eradication drive from 6th

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Yadullah has said anti-polio campaign, which was postponed in Lahore due to dengue and polio workers’ strike, will now commence from November 6. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the CEO while chairing a review meeting said after a successful dialogue all the workers will perform their duties as per routine. He said the three-day campaign will continue till November 9 and more than 10,000 workers will perform the duty. Primary & Secondary Health Department and district government have formulated 4,452 teams for this purpose, from which 348 teams will be deputed at bus stations, railway stations, entry and exit points of the city and basic health units, whereas 167 transit-teams will also perform their duties.  The CEO said the teams are being activated under a comprehensive plan in all union councils of the city. He appealed to the citizens to administer anti-polio drops to every child of the age of five years. He said in case of any complaint people may contact on helpline 0800-0900 for any support.

