Development projects termed major contributor to smog

Lahore :Dust particles caused by the slow-paced development projects in the metropolis are key contributor to smog being faced by the provincial capital these days, believe high-ranking officials of meteorological and environmental protection departments.

Recently, a high-level meeting held on the issue at the EPD which was chaired by Provincial Minister Zakiya Shahnawaz and participated by senior officials of EPD, SPURCA and Met departments. It was informed that the level of dust particulates (PM 2.5) was on the rise. It was also informed that vehicular and industrial pollution had also increased.

Sources said Met officials told the minister that less than average rainfall had occurred in October due to which higher concentration of smog persisted in the urban areas. It is pertinent to mention that no government department is taking smog seriously while in the developed countries serious health warnings are issued in case of smog, and citizens, especially children, are directed to stay indoors because this may result in serious health hazards particularly diseases related to eyes, lungs and skin.

Smog started to emerge in the provincial metropolis during the past two to three years and during these years LDA had launched its major infrastructural development projects in the city. Dust rising from these projects had become two-fold - the PM 2.5 level - which is the main reason for smog, an EPD official said, adding that LDA officials were trying to blame burning of the paddy fields in India for the smog, which was completely wrong.

Presently, LDA is executing two main projects in the city - Metro Orange Line Train and Chubacha Underpass. EPD sources said that LDA had dug 27 kilometre of the city for Metro Train project with no proper and regular water sprinkling system. The projects are contributing a huge amount of dust to the city's air.

Naseemur Rehman, a senior EPD official, said that notices had been served on several smoke-emitting vehicles while a massive drive was also carried out against smoke-emitting vehicles in the city. He said notices were also served on the contractors of LDA's development projects to improve mitigating measures against dust.

The LDA director-general, when contacted, admitted the fact and said that LDA had adopted a proper water sprinkling system and was monitoring this on a daily basis. He said that LDA had allocated a huge fund to the horticulture on the greenbelts of the project and PHA would start this activity soon.

Thick layer of smog continued to engulf the provincial capital on Wednesday, reducing visibility besides causing serious health issues. Met predicted that smog would become even more thicker in the next two days. The smog containing the pollutants may cause eye/throat irritations as well as difficulty in breathing. Environmental experts said smog was chemical reaction of the sunlight, nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOC's) in the atmosphere, which left airborne particles (called particulate matter) and ground-level ozone.

Following the thick smog, citizens, especially those travel on two-wheelers and pedestrians, are facing serious difficulties. "My eyes are burning and I am having a shortness of breath," said Sayyam Butt, a resident of Brandreth Road. He said he went to take younger brother from home and on way back his eight years old brother started to vomit.

"This is the 'gift' of Orange Line Train to the city and its residents," said Sarfaraz Khan, a public representative from Umer Chowk, Township. He said construction work of Orange Train from Chauburji to Ali Town remained suspended for many months due to change of contractor and now it was going on at a slow pace. He claimed that he used to visit the area on a daily basis for work and saw no water sprinkler water at the project site to settle dust. Dr Tariq, a family physician, said smog formed by ground-level ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and PM2.5 were more harmful for senior citizens and children. The people

having heart and lung problems such as emphysema, bronchitis and asthma should avoid going out in smog, he said, adding that smog could also inflame breathing passages, decreasing the lungs' working capacity and causing shortness of breath, pain in case of deep inhaling, wheezing and coughing.

Meanwhile, Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while foggy/misty weather conditions were expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

No rain was recorded anywhere in Punjab, Met officials said. Wednesday's lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu where the mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 24°C, minimum 15.6°C and humidity was 75 percent.