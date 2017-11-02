Thu November 02, 2017
Karachi

November 2, 2017

‘Negative norms keeping women from playing active role’

Working women are considered inferior in our society and the majority of highly educated women are therefore reluctant to actively play a role in societal growth.

This was stated by Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal while speaking at a seminar, titled ‘The Seminar and Poster Exhibition for Awareness and Prevention of Violence against Women’, held at the Centre of Excellence for Women Studies at the varsity on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated the poster exhibition and said such events must be held regularly. Dr Ajmal said that through education, a woman becomes fully aware of her legal rights and its provision and by spreading education we can cope with the negative norms in society.

Comments

