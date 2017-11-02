KE meters ‘in line with global standards’

The K-Electric (KE) has strongly condemned what it calls “misinformation and unfounded allegations” being spread by some quarters regarding digital meters, saying the allegations are false and pure fiction.

The power utility says that digital meters are purchased from ISO- certified manufacturers and installed as per respective guidelines. In a statement issued on October 30, the KE spokesperson said: “No mechanism exists to remotely influence meter readings of digital meters in any way. Any claims otherwise are factually incorrect.”

The spokesperson added that smart meters, on the other hand, were state-of-the-art metering systems used in developed countries to read the meters remotely to enable fully automated billing without any human intervention. “Contrary to certain beliefs, even readings of smart meters cannot be influenced remotely.” With regards to the cost of electricity, the statement said, the government had implemented a “uniform tariff policy” across Pakistan.

“The slabs of electricity are also implemented across Pakistan. No change has been made by K-Electric in the tariff, slabs or taxes charged to the consumers of Karachi. The applicable tariff charged is in line with the tariff notified by the Government. Moreover, billing is done as per regulatory processes and guidelines. The K-Electric has invested significantly on technological up gradation including implementation of SAP IS-U, the world’s leading system for billing and use of handheld devices for meter reading which ensures efficiency, eliminates human intervention and creates transparency.”