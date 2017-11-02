Proclaimed offender in TDAP corruption cases remanded for two days

A proclaimed offender, Shahbaz Hussain, named in the mega Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption scam was produced before the Federal Anti-Corruption Court (FACC) on Wednesday. The court remanded him in custody for two days.

The accused was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials. They informed the court that Shahbaz was involved in around 15 TDAP corruption cases. The court was further informed that Shehbaz had remained in hiding for a long time and had suddenly came to the area surrounding the FACC and was arrested by the FIA officials for violation of the Immigration Act. In the TDAP cases, he is accused of corruption worth Rs580m.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani along with others is also facing the same corruption cases. Gilani, former TDAP Director General Abdul Karim Dawood Pota, former TDAP chairman Tariq Iqbalpuri, another former director general Javed Anwar, former project manager Mirchumal Khatri and others are accused of corruption worth more than Rs7b.

Charge sheets were submitted to the court concerned by FIA officials in a number of cases against Yousuf Raza Gilani, Abdul Karim Dawood Pota, Adnan Rizwani, Younus Rizwani, Mirza Kareem Baig, Abid Javed Akbar, Tariq Iqbal Puri, Javed Anwar Khan and several other accused facing this mega-corruption case.They are alleged to have caused a great loss to the national exchequer.

The FIA registered cases against them on charges of embezzling export development funds, causing losses to the national exchequer through financial irregularities, and making bogus export claims on freight subsidies approved by the previous PPP government for exporters.

The FIA submitted charge sheets in more than 23 cases against Yousuf Raza Gilani and others. Most of the absconding accused had left the country and the FIA officials have not succeeded to arrest them so far.

NBWs for ex-secretary

An accountability court (AC) once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for an ex-secretary secretary of the Sindh Land Utilisation Department, Shahzar Shamoon, and other former officials, including Qasim Thaeem and Ismaiel Baloch, in a corruption reference.

Shamoon and others are accused of corruption worth more than Rs53b. The attorney for another detained accused, Latif Brohi, told the court that his client had moved an application to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general, while requesting the court to treat him as a crown witness.

The lawyer said his client was ready to expose the corruption committed by Shahzar Shamoon and the then Board of Revenue members and others. The attorney requested the court not to indict his client until a reply was received from the DG NAB. The court adjourned the hearing till November 6.

Shahzar Shamoon, Mustafa Jamal, Ubaidullah Panhoor, Abdul Latif Brohi and others are alleged to have made illegal allotments of around 530 acres of state land and misused authority and adopted corrupt practices in the era of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah.