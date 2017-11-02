Charges framed against seven DUET officials for detaining woman

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (Malir) on Wednesday indicted the finance director of the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Nadeem Shakoor, and six other varsity officials for keeping a woman in forced detention.

The seven accused, including deputy director Nafeesul Hassan, manager Irfan Ahmed, audit officer Umair Ahmed, assistant account officer Muhammad Hassan and Burhan Ahmed, denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Subsequently, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses and directed them to appear on November 6 before the court for recording statements and submitting evidence against the seven university officials.

The suspects are accused to have called a woman, Sana, from home to the university and kept her under illegal detention for seven hours. The woman lodged a case with the Sachal police station and said she was also tortured by the suspect.

Case against KDA officials

The Provincial Anti-Corruption Court (PACC) on Wednesday ordered registering a fraud case against Karachi Development Authority (KDA) additional director general Agha Muneer and nine other officials who are accused of illegally selling a plot owned by a man, Yousuf Ali.

Ali had moved an application before a PACC judge who took action and ordered registering a case against the 10 accused, including Agha Muneer, anti-corruption inspector Arshad Leghari, sub-inspector Ejaz Rajpur and SHO Sarea Faisal police Asrar Ahmed Afridi.

According to the applicant, he had bought a 400-suqare yard plot located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Scheme No 36 in 2007. KDA and anti-corruption officials fraudulently sold plot to a land mafia by making fake documents, he added.