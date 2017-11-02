‘KPT’s ex-GM regularised 940 employees illegally’

The former general manager of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Rauf Akhtar Farooqui, had illegally regularised 940 contract employees and later brought them into permanent employment without proper procedures, causing Rs2.8 billion in loss to the national exchequer, the Sindh High Court (SHC) was told.

Filing a response to a petition filed by Farooqui requesting bail, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official told the high court on Wednesday that it had received a complaint from the Ministry of Ports and Shipping regarding the regularisation of employees in KPT without following the relevant procedures.

The NAB official said that on December 10, 2012, the then prime minister had issued directives that the proposal to regularise contract employees be examined, but on the contrary, the former GM in connivance with others regularised more than 900 such employees in violation of proper procedures and rules of the KPT.

The court was informed that the former KPT GM was involved in corruption, corrupt practices and misuse of authority and that sufficient concrete evidence had been found on record to prove his guilt.

The NAB official requested the court to dismiss Farooqui’s bail petition. The court then directed the petitioner’s counsel to file a rebuttal at the next hearing.

Bail plea rejected

The SHC also dismissed the bail petition of a former project director of Lines Area Resettlement Project (LARP) in a case of illegal allotment of land.

NAB had booked Tahir Jameel Durrani and several others for alleged involvement in bifurcation, amalgamation and allotment of precious auction plots in LARP through China-cutting, an illegal method of dividing large amenity or public plots into smaller ones for sale.

According to NAB, LARP officials bypassed the auction which was mandatory as per the law and allotted the land (thus cut up into small pieces and sold to fake owners) to builders and land-grabbing mafia at throwaway prices in return for huge bribes and commission. These illegal activities have caused more than Rs5 billion in damages to the national exchequer, the corruption watchdog added.

In a separate case, the SHC directed the chief secretary and other government officials to file comments on a petition against the appointment of contractual officers in revenue department.

Petitioner Shahab Usto said the Sindh government appointed people in Sindh Revenue Board on contract basis and later promoted them to grade 17 and above without the competitive examination, which is unlawful. He requested that the said officials’ appointment and promotion be declared illegal. The court then sought a response from the government to the allegations at the next hearing.