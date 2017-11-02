CITY PULSE

Color

Internationally acclaimed artist Hamra Abbas is showcasing her new series of works titled “Color” at the Canvas Gallery from 5pm to 8pm.

“Color is a selection of works that explore the motifs of interpretation and intervention through the phenomenology of color—color as race, color as gender, color as religion.”

Alumnus of the National College of Arts (NCA), with a Masters from NCA and Meisterschueler from the Universitaet der Kuenste, Berlin, Germany, Hamra has numerous international public and private shows to her credit.

The show runs daily until Thursday, Nov 9 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday)

Call 021-3586 1523 for more information.

Unver Shafi Khan’s art show

Koel Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition featuring works by Unver Shafi Khan.

Khan’s recent paintings are based on oil and acrylic media.

The show continues until Wednesday, Nov 8 from 5pm to 8pm at the Koel gallery.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.