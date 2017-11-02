Thu November 02, 2017
Karachi

November 2, 2017

India to release nine Pakistani fishermen today

The Indian government will release nine Pakistani fishermen today who were arrested for allegedly violating its territorial waters, according to the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum.

The fishermen, who were arrested in October last year near the controversial Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea belonged to the Sujawal’s Bajrio Taimoor village.  “Among them, three fishermen were brothers, and the ages of two fishermen were around 10 years,” a PFF leader told The News on Wednesday.

He said the fishermen would be released today and taken to the Wagah border to hand them over to Pakistani authorities. On October 29, Pakistan had released 68 Indian fishermen, who were held for allegedly violating its territorial waters, from Karachi’s Landhi jail as a goodwill gesture.

PFF Chairperson Muhammad Ali Shah said Pakistani and Indian fishermen had become unfortunate pawns in the tense relations between the two sides. “Pakistan released 68 fishermen but India released only nine. It shows its insincerity,” he said.

