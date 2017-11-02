Man killed in fight over exploding fire crackers

What started off as a fight over fire crackers during a wedding ceremony culminated in the death of a 22-year-old man at the city’s Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad area late on Tuesday night.

SP Keamari Division Arif Aziz told The News that the Jackson police informed him that Yasir, son of Fazal Malik, was going with his in laws for a family wedding when he got involved in a quarrel with a group of boys over exploding fire crackers in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad.

The man started fighting with the boys who were using abusive language, he said, adding that Yasir fell down on the ground during the brawl. The man was taken to the Ziauddin Hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, the SP said.

The body was later moved to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for a post-mortem examination, he added. SP Aziz said no visible injury was seen on the body and they were waiting for his autopsy report that would ascertain the cause of death.

The station house officer of the Jackson police station said that the deceased’s relatives told them that they would lodge a case after the burial and, subsequently, a hunt to arrest the culprits would be launched.