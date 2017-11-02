Action will be taken against govt schools collecting exam fee: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the provincial government would bear all the expenses relating to examinations of class IX to XII for students enrolled in the public educational institutions.

“No government school or educational board is entitled to collect examination fee,” he said. He issued these directives while taking notice of the media reports that schools are still collecting examination fee from the students of grade ninth to twelfth claiming that the government had not issued notification in this regard.

However, the chief minister said he had issued clear directives and approved the budget for the purpose. The school education department issued a notification dated April 20, 2017. The chief minister said he would not tolerate such negligence. “All the schools are hereby directed to stop collection of registration, enrolment and annual examination fee from the students enrolled in the government schools,” he said, adding that otherwise strict action would be taken against the administration.

The notification issued for the purpose on April 20 said that with the approval of the chief minister, the provincial school education department would bear all the expenses relating to registration, enrolment and annual examination fees for all the students of class IX to IIX enrolled in the public educational institutions in Sindh with immediate effect. ­The chief minister through education secretary (schools) has also issued directives to all the government schools and colleges to implement the notification in true letter and spirit.