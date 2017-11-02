Daraz announces Black Friday sale

KARACHI: Daraz officially announced its Black Friday 2017 sale, offering discounts up to 86 percent, a statement said on Wednesday.

Co-Sponsored by Xiaomi, L’Oreal Paris, Unilever, Tarzz and Nestle, Daraz Black Friday is expected to be the biggest event of the year, going live on November 20 and running through a week of heavily discounted deals; flash sales and special offers. Each day of the seven-day mega sale event will see new categories unlock, it added.

Daraz reveals that the big deal event that it pioneered in 2015 and bested in 2016 is going to get significantly bigger this year.