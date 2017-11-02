Eddie Redmayne joins Omega to celebrate Aqua Terra collection

Venice (Italy): OMEGA’s special Aqua Terra event took place in the beautiful city of Venice which was attended by VIP guests, including the award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne.

The event which took place in the opulent surroundings of the Palazzo Pisani Moretta began with a chance for the guests to acquaint themselves with the new Aqua Terra models.

At the marked event dinner, President and CEO of OMEGA Mr. Raynald Aeschlimann extended a warm welcome to all guests and called the new watches “exceptional new editions to the Aqua Terra family” before welcoming the guest of honor Eddie Redmayne, whom he referred to as an “extremely talented actor and an absolute gentleman”.

Eddie Redmayne, who is the face of OMEGA’s new Aqua Terra gent’s campaign, went on to say how impressed he was with the latest watches. He also spoke warmly about his partnership with OMEGA, saying “I’m a history buff and I love OMEGA’s rich legacy”.**