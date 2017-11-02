Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

P
PR
November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account offers free facilities

Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account offers free facilities

Karachi: Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account is a current account that meets all business and individual needs. The Account with no minimum balance requirement, offers various free facilities including Personalized Cheque Book, Pay Orders, ATM Card, Internet Banking, Online Banking at any Bank AL Habib Branch in Pakistan and SMS Alerts on transactions above Rs. 25,000.

At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of 642 branches & sub-branches in 234 cities including overseas branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has representative offices in Dubai, Turkey and China.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement