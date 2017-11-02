‘Wapda focuses on optimal utilisation of resources’

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is fully focused on optimal utilisation of water and hydropower resources to meet the increasing requirements in the country, an official said on Wednesday.

Briefing federal minister for water resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, who visited Wapda House to review water and hydropower projects, Wapda chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) said that by implementing a multipronged strategy, the authority has been able to turnaround the situation.

Delays in projects completion have been overcome and now these projects are fast heading towards completion, he added. The long-delayed Kachhi canal project (Phase-I) has been completed in August to irrigate 72,000 acres of barren land in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

Wapda will add 2,487MW low-cost hydel power to the national grid from the middle of 2018 with the completion of three hydropower projects, Neelum-Jhelum, Tarbela 4th Extension and Golen Gol, in a phased manner, he said.

Construction work on two mega multipurpose projects, Diamer-Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam will commence in 2018, the Wapda chairman said, adding that on completion, both the projects will provide gross water storage capacity of more than nine million acres feet (MAF) in addition to generating 5,300MW.

The federal minister appreciated Wapda for its efforts to complete the long-delayed water and hydropower projects, besides initiating construction work on a number of new projects. He expressed the hope that the projects will be completed in accordance with the timelines to cope with the water and electricity needs.

Later in a briefing, the federal minister was informed that Wapda is implementing seven projects in water and hydropower sectors with the cumulative generation capacity of 9,294MW and gross water storage of more than 8MAF.

As many as eight projects with the power generation capacity of 16,296MW are ready for construction, while around a dozen projects are at the stage of feasibility study and detailed engineering design.