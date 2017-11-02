‘CPEC expands foreign investment in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been substantiated by the massive and further expanding foreign investment in Pakistan, experts said on Wednesday.

Industrialist Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig said that CPEC is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivities between Pakistan and China and will create a positive impact on the region.

"The government started work on early harvest energy projects to improve power supply in the country,” he added. Baig said that power load-shedding for industrial consumers has stopped and it has reduced for the domestic consumers. Now, industrial production will increase and more and more people will get job opportunities, he added.

The economy is moving in the right direction and international rating agencies such as Standards and Poor’s have given positive rating to the country. Pakistan Economy Watch president Dr Murtaza Mughal said, "The situation of power load-shedding has significantly improved.”

The present government has launched a number of short-, medium- and long-term projects to overcome power crisis. These projects upon yield will increase the supply of energy in the country, he added.

He described a recent report of General Electric says Pakistan will have surplus electricity in the coming years. Apart from traditional sources of power, alternative energy resources are also being utilised in the country. Pakistan is blessed with immense natural resources, including wind and sunlight and projects in these areas will add more energy into the national grid," he said.