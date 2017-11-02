Wheat down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chicago :Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday, but the market traded near last session´s six month low with pressure from abundant world supplies.
Corn rose after hitting its lowest in more than one week earlier in the session while soybeans gained for a second day.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract rose one-quarter of a cent, 0.1 percent, to $4.18-3/4 a bushel by 0228 GMT, having dropped to the lowest since April 25 on Tuesday at $4.16-1/4 a bushel.
Corn gained 0.1 percent, or half a cent, at $3.46-1/4 a bushel, having dropped earlier in session to the lowest since Oct. 23 at $3.45-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans added 0.1 percent, or 1 cent, to $9.74-3/4 a bushel, having risen 1.2 percent on Tuesday. The wheat market may have hit the bottom.
