Cotton falls

Karachi :Active trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates fell to Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,395/maund and Rs6,853/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the demand still continued, which would keep the prices firm. “Cotton exports increased 69.70 percent, cotton yarn by 4.56 percent and cotton fabric exports fell 3.44 percent,” he added.

A total of 30 transactions were recorded of around 25,000 bales at a price of Rs6,250 to Rs6,550/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Rohri, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Rahimyar Khan, Ahmedpur East, Yazman, Shujabad, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Haroonabad, Burewala, Layyah and Mianwali.