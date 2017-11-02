Oil surges

Singapore :Brent crude oil prices were near two-year highs on Wednesday as OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also seen keeping to the deal.

Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $61.15 per barrel at 0504 GMT, up 21 cents, or 0.34 percent, since their last close and near the $61.41 a barrel two-year high from intraday trading on Tuesday.

Brent is up almost 38 percent since its 2017-lows last June.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $54.65 a barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, and close to February highs.

It is up almost 30 percent since 2017-lows in June.

Physical oil markets are also strong, with top exporter Saudi Arabia expected to hike December crude prices for customers in Asia to levels last seen in 2013 or 2014, a Reuters survey showed.