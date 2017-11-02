Thu November 02, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
November 2, 2017

Gold dips

Gold dips

Bengaluru :Gold edged lower early Wednesday as the dollar firmed with investors awaiting hints on a U.S. rate hike following the Federal Reserve´s two-day policy meeting.

 Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,267.80 per ounce at 0106 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.1 percent to $1,268.80.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.1 percent. U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a near 17-year high in October, with households upbeat about the labor market and business conditions, which could underpin consumer spending and boost the economy in the final three months of the year.

Investors are also awaiting the naming of the next Fed chair likely on Thursday, the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday and more data, including U.S. payrolls figures on Friday.

