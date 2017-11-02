Palm oil rises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday on support from overnight soy prices, but traders said gains are not likely to sustain due to expectations of strong production numbers for October.

Production in the first 20 days of October rose 10.5 percent from a month earlier, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) showed, and a futures trader said the monthly growth could be even higher. Expectations of better production figures are keeping buyers at bay, said the trader. The MPOA is expected to release October production figures around Nov. 6-7, according to the trader. The market is waiting for industry forecasts from the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference, scheduled to be held in Bali on Nov. 2-3, for further cues, said another trader.