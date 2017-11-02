Thu November 02, 2017
Business

November 2, 2017

Rupee stable

The rupee remained firm in a dull trading activity on Wednesday, dealers said. The rupee finished at 105.37 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.35 in the interbank foreign exchange market.  The domestic unit was traded as low as 105.40 and high as 105.45. In the kerb market, the rupee / dollar parity lost grounds, as it was traded at 107.60/90 against 107/50/80 for buying and selling.

