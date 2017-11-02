Stocks rebound over two percent in oversold market

Stocks bounced back on Wednesday, with oil and gas sector in the lead, as technical indicators signalled market was heading towards being oversold, dealers said.

They added that the index surged over two percent as the oversold market invited institutional interest amid recovering global oil prices.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 2.11 percent or 836.45 points to close at 40,453.64 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 2.6 percent or 519 points to close at 20,514.40 points. As many as 378 scrips were active of which 268 advanced, 98 declined and 12 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 116.691 million shares as compared with the turnover of 139.435 million shares a day earlier. An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities snapped four-day negative streak. “Despite large net outflow by foreigners and prevailing noise on political front, market opened positive and gained steadily throughout the day as locals investors bought oversold index names that looked ripe for cherry-picking,” the analyst said.

Topline Securities in its post market note said value hunters sensed that the market has been pulled down to bargain levels, pushed the market up strongly to close over 40k

“Oil and gas exploration companies remained in limelight today as WTI crude oil price made a intra-day high of $55 on back of a survey indicating that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will hike December crude prices for customers in Asia to levels last seen in 2013 and 2014,” it added.

Oil & Gas Development Company (up 2.1 percent), Pakistan Petroleum (up 3.5 percent), MCB Bank (up 3.6 percent), Habib Bank (up 2.2 percent), Pakistan Oilfields (up 3.9 percent) and Engro Corp (up 3.1 percent) emerged as top movers.

Notably, Mari Petroleum, up 4.9 percent, closed near upper price limit after company apprised investors of a hydrocarbon discovery. Analysts see more value hunting in the near-term, however, direction of foreign flows will remain crucial in sustaining the upside as triggers remain limited and uncertainty on domestic politics very much remains.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Mari Petroleum up Rs71.10 to close at Rs1,521.10/share and Wyeth Pakistan up Rs59.32 to close at Rs1,739.99/share. Companies reflecting most losses include Colgate Palmolive down Rs95 to close at Rs2,225/share and Khyber Tobacco down Rs81.22 to end at Rs1,543.28/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Pak Elektron with a turnover of 11.04 million shares. The scrip shed 27 paisas to close at Rs58.72/share. Dost Steels was second with a turnover of 10.57 million shares. It gained 95 paisas to close at Rs13.32/share. TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 9.545 million shares. It gained 85 paisas to finish at Rs33.20/share.