Disappointed in govt, troubled textile sector turns to opposition

LAHORE: Though out of frustration, the textile sector, for a change, has started knocking on the doors of the opposition parties in the parliament for the resolution of their issues, which is a good omen as opposition being a likely ‘government in waiting’ should be aware of the challenges facing the economy of the country.

On Friday, October 27, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) invited Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Senator Salim Mandviwala at its office in Lahore to seek his help for the same. Mandviwala is the chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Finance. Later on Saturday, October 28, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar visited the trade body’s office to learn about the grievances of the stakeholders.

Interestingly, we can analyse the approach, demonstrated by the two leaders while discussing industry’s issues, to get an insight into the preparedness of their respective parties on the economic issues.

Mandviwala was in complete agreement with the APTMA leadership and put the entire blame for plight of basic textile sector on the ruling party; whereas Umar, who was more candid in his interaction with the textile industry leadership, pointed out that some of the industry’s grievances are in conflict with the interest of the value-added textile chain. For instance, Umar said if Pakistani yarn is expensive then the textile exporters have the right to demand import of yarn on zero duty. Currently there is regular plus regulatory duty on yarn import. He, however, agreed the 50 percent rebate the government is providing to all textile exporters should not be provided on products made from imported yarn.

The rebate and duty structure on yarn has become a very complicated issue. The government provides 1.5 percent (50 percent of actual 3 percent rebate announced for yarn exporters) rebate on export of yarn and no rebate on yarn that is consumed locally and ultimately exported. In fact the spinners do not get any rebate but the garments or knitwear exporters get 3.5 percent (being 50 percent of the announced 7 percent rebate on apparel exports) of the same on any exports they make. This rebate, provided to the garment exporters, is perhaps aimed at compensating the higher prices they pay for locally produced yarn and fabric.

The APTMA has deviated from its policy of taking their complaints to government only. Time and again, the members have shown reluctance to agitate publicly or give a strike call. The past experience has shown that even partial strikes are not observed by all members. They negotiated the textile package with the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led government under which they were promised a full rebate on exports for all sectors till December 2016 and thereafter the rebate would be conditioned with an increase of exports by 10 percent over previous year.

After Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took over as Prime Minister and Pervaiz Malik, who is the father of chairman APTMA Punjab Ali Pervaiz, assumed the charge as commerce minister, the textile millers again approached the government. This time the government relaxed its stance and agreed to give 50 percent of all announced rebates to the entire textile value chain. The remaining 50 percent rebate was to be given after achieving the 10 percent higher export target by each company individually. Stakeholders also tried to convince the government to the remove condition but to no avail.

Following this fiasco they resorted to move the leaders of two main opposition parties to get their support. It is worth noting that Ali Pervaiz, chairman APTMA Punjab, did not attend any of these two meetings and Amir Fayyaz, last years’ central chairman, who is still serving as the acting chairman of the body, was also conspicuous by his absence. Fayyaz is said to be close to chief minister Punjab.

Unfortunately most of our opposition leaders are unaware of the issues faced by the businesses. It might actually help if all the trade associations started filling in both the government and the main opposition parties on their genuine issues as sometimes incumbent regimes would not change policies fearing opposition fire.

Nonetheless, if the business bodies are somehow able to bring the opposition and the government on the same page, the chances of the resolution of their problems become much higher.