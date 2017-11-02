Hike in regulatory dutyon imported tiles hailed

KARACHI: The government’s decision to increase regulatory duty on the import of ceramic tiles will go a long way in cementing not only this industry but also country’s economy, local manufacturers of surface architectural materials said on Wednesday.

“This duty will help curb the main issues hurting the industry including under-invoicing, dumping, and inferior quality products,” Masood Jaffery, CEO Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd, said at a press conference.

“It will support the local industry and discourage the import of tiles especially from China.” Jaffery said the importers were buying sub-standard tiles from different countries and dumping their excess inventories in Pakistan. “This affects the sales of local manufacturers, who are faced with higher input cost challenge,” he said adding,” Locally manufactured tiles are expensive due to 21 percent sales tax, high wages, and power and gas prices.

The tile industry executive continued that manufacturers have to run their plants all year round, thus consistent demand was a must for smooth operations. “Since the last few years, and especially in the fiscal year 2016-17, my company has made a huge loss of Rs190 million, due to the dumping of imported tiles,” the CEO of Shabbir Tiles said.

Jaffery added the government has imposed anti-dumping duty from nine percent to 36 percent on all Chinese imports, which is a very healthy step and additionally, regulatory duty has also been increased by 20 percent to 45 percent. “It will not only provide breathing space to the local manufacturers, which, despite huge investments, were on the verge of collapse, but also create opportunities for the new investors and create job opportunities,” he observed.