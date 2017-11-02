CPI inflation inches down to 3.8 percent in October

KARACHI: Annual consumer price inflation inched down to 3.8 percent in October as compared to 3.9 percent in the previous month and 4.2 percent in October a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recorded consumer price inflation at 0.7 percent month-on-month in October as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and increase of 0.8 percent in October 2016.

Analyst Saad Hashemy at Topline Securities said the relief stemmed from food prices. “Increase in oil prices may give a boost to inflation numbers,” Hashemy added. “In a normal price hike scenario, annual inflation will hover around 4.5 percent.” The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) projected inflation in the range of 4.5 to 5.5 percent for the current fiscal year of 2017/18. Government expected it at six percent.

PBS registered consumer price inflation at 3.5 percent for the first four months of FY2018 as against 3.95 percent in the corresponding period of FY2017 and 1.65 percent in the same period of FY2016.

In October, prices of pulse mash fell 26.82 percent year-on-year (YoY), followed by pulse gram (21.58 percent), sugar (21.16pc), pulse masoor (18.54pc), pulse moong (18.02pc), chicken (16.68pc), besan (14.28pc) and Gur (9.71pc).

Prices of pulse mash decreased 5.11 percent in October over September, followed by pulse moong (2.04pc), fresh vegetables (1.30pc), sugar (1.11pc) and fresh fruits (1.07pc).

Analyst Hamza Kamal at First Capital Equities said food inflation is expected to taper down on a sequential basis as supplies increase amid harvesting of summer crops, “though the impact would be tempered as consumers get burdened with additional regulatory duty on foods.”

“Our FY18 inflation forecast stands at 4.4 percent with our average oil price assumption of $54/barrel,” Kamal said. “However, we do not rule out continuation of recent spike in oil prices due to reduction in supply glut, which may lead us to revise our CPI forecast.”

PBS data showed that prices of onion increased 178.6 percent in October over the same month a year ago, followed by tomatoes (70.98pc), rice (13.80pc), potatoes (12.16pc), tea (11.08pc), meat (7.49pc), betel leaves and nuts (6.94pc), eggs (6.72pc), readymade food (6.57pc) and honey (6.29pc).

In October, prices of tomatoes rose 31.43 percent month-on-month (MoM), followed by betel leaves and nuts (2.57pc), potatoes (2.25pc), eggs (2.04pc), onion (1.90pc), besan (1.65pc) and gram whole (1.59pc).

Non-food items that witnessed increase in October over September included kerosene oil (3.97pc), education (3.66pc), motor fuel (1.91pc), house rent (1.34pc) and medical tests (1.08pc).

Non-food items that witnessed rise in October over the same month a year ago included drugs and medicines (15.68pc), education (11.46pc), motor fuel (9.69pc), construction wage rates (7.10pc), tailoring (7.10pc), house rent (6.49pc), cleaning and laundry (6.39pc), medical tests (6.23pc) and clinic fee (5.74pc).

PBS further said wholesale price index (WPI) inflation increased 2.3 percent YoY in October as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.8 percent in October 2016.

WPI inflation rose 0.6 percent MoM in October compared with an increase of 0.1 percent a month earlier, but it remained flat in October 2016.