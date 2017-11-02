SBP allows insurers to set rules on dollar-denominated insurance policies

KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday allowed local insurance firms to set rules on dollar-denominated insurance cover for foreign companies, raising prospects of less burning of the country’s foreign reserves at a time of their steep decline.

“It has now been decided to allow resident insurance companies, rated at least as "A" by any approved rating agency of Pakistan, to issue US dollar-denominated insurance policies on notional basis to meet the condition of foreign lenders for foreign currency loans or for the projects undertaken in Pakistan as part of bilateral agreement between the government of Pakistan and a foreign country / multilateral agency,” the State bank of Pakistan said.

Analysts see new opportunities for insurance firms in the plan outlined by the central bank, but the move would also ease some pressure on the country’s foreign currency reserve.

“The dollar-based insurance by local firms will give a buffer to country’s risk premium and also to the rupees exchange rate fluctuations,” one analyst said. “The plan would provide much needed relief to foreign currency reserves.”

The analyst said the country’s risk premium for local insurer will be far less than the direct reinsurance by any foreign firm. “The central bank mentioned premium payment would be rupee-based and that could translate into less forex exposure,” he added. “Reinsurance will also be on lower risk profile that will give advantage to some extent in dollar-based premium payments.”

The central bank’s support for the rupee has left the currency little changed in the past two years. But the economy is starting to look vulnerable with its current account deficit rising to $3.55 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/18 compared to $1.63bn a year ago.

Foreign exchange reserves declined to $13.941 billion in October 2017 from $16.517 billion in May 2016. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said recently that the country needs $18 billion to meet foreign obligations during 2017-18. The central bank said the insurance company would receive the premium from the applicant only in equivalent Pakistani rupee.

“Moreover, the payment of claim to the resident company will be made in equivalent rupee, wherever applicable.”

The insurance company will have the option to get reinsurance from any foreign reinsurer up to 99 percent of the sum assured. “The payment of reinsurance premium by the insurance company will be subject to observance of all applicable rules, regulations as defined under Chapter 15 of the Foreign Exchange Manual and those issued from time-to-time,” the SBP said.

The reinsurance claims to the extent of outstanding liability related to the foreign loans may be paid directly to the foreign lenders by reinsurers. The remaining amount of reinsurance claim will, however, be repatriated into Pakistan and paid to the claimant in equivalent rupee.

The central bank encouraged local firms to submit proposals for foreign-currency dominated insurance policies.

“The insurance company intending to issue US dollar-denominated insurance policy will submit an application for prior approval to … State Bank of Pakistan, Karachi through an authorised dealer along with an explicit recommendation letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for each proposal,” it added.

The local insurance firms are also setting their sights on foreign firms and projects, especially after the commencement of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

The SECP, in 2014, also recommended the central bank to review restriction imposed on the issuance of dollar-denominated policies.

“The non-life insurers face immense administrative issues while providing insurance cover to the clients involving foreign direct investment, which requires insurance policies be issued in dollar denomination,” the watchdog then said.